WATCH: Ski star gets some practice in near home

Widdrington ski star Amy Stokoe usually has to head quite a few miles south for her training.

So the 12-year-old was delighted to see the heavy snow at the end of last week as it meant she could get in some practice at the former Pegswood Pit Heap area just a couple of miles south of her home in Widdrington Village.

Amy Stokoe pictured during a Super-G competition.

Amy, who has won medals at junior skiing championships events that have taken place in the UK and abroad, was taken to the site by mum Helen Maltby, who filmed this short video.

Helen said: "It was great for her to be able to ski on real snow not far from home.

"Amy trains at the Silksworth dry ski slope in Sunderland twice a week and at Xscape, the snowdome in Castleford, on a Saturday afternoon.

"If we do get snow in England, unless it is very heavy like this week we usually have to go across to Weardale Ski Club, which takes an hour and a half, if not longer."