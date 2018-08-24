WATCH: Scott in seventh heaven with new batch of puppies

Border collie breeder Scott Smith has recently welcomed his latest batch of puppies into the world.

The Magnificent Seven were born to mum Gail on June 29, and have spent the summer settling into life at their Seahouses home, spending many hours playing with Scott’s grandchildren.

Scott Smith's 'best ever' litter of puppies. Picture by Jane Coltman

“I’m very pleased with them because they seem very happy,” said Scott, who has been breeding border collies for over 30 years. He estimates he has bred more than 200 puppies in that time.

The latest litter is made up of four bitches and three dogs.

“They’re a good litter because they are pretty even in size and they have thrived very well with their mother,” said Scott.

“The slightly unusual feature of the litter is that five are traditional black and white but two are silver and grey.”

Two of the Border Collie pups. Picture by Jane Coltman

Scott breeds the border collies principally as working dogs but he also takes them to trials, especially to nursery trials in the winter.

“They’re great,” said Scott. “They give me a lot of fun.”