WATCH: Santa arrives at Ford Christmas market and greets an excited child

Ford's annual Christmas market has once again attracted a large turnout

The market, held outside under a street marquee and inside the Lady Waterford Hall, has been running since 2008 and offers a range of quality crafts, gifts and local foodstuffs.

Santa and his donkeys at Ford Christmas market.

A highlight for many youngsters was the arrival of Santa and his two donkeys.

A couple of squally showers got people scurrying for cover but there was plenty of hot food to provide welcome warmth, including a hog roast, wood-fired pizza, crispy conewich and fish and chips.

The organisers would like to thank all who support this event and in particular the sponsors, Olympus Marquees and EDF Energy. A special thank-you goes to Tillside Cricket Club for providing car parking marshals and Ford Hugh Joicey C.E Aided First School PTFA for booking and bringing Santa.

The packed marquee at Ford Christmas market.

