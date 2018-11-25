WATCH: Santa arrives at Ford Christmas market and greets an excited child

Ford's annual Christmas market has once again attracted a large turnout

The market, held outside under a street marquee and inside the Lady Waterford Hall, has been running since 2008 and offers a range of quality crafts, gifts and local foodstuffs.

Santa and his donkeys at Ford Christmas market.

A highlight for many youngsters was the arrival of Santa and his two donkeys.

A couple of squally showers got people scurrying for cover but there was plenty of hot food to provide welcome warmth, including a hog roast, wood-fired pizza, crispy conewich and fish and chips.

The organisers would like to thank all who support this event and in particular the sponsors, Olympus Marquees and EDF Energy. A special thank-you goes to Tillside Cricket Club for providing car parking marshals and Ford Hugh Joicey C.E Aided First School PTFA for booking and bringing Santa.