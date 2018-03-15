WATCH: Rescued seal released back into the sea

This was the moment that a seal was released back into the wild, after being rescued from a Northumberland beach.

The stricken creature was found at Warkworth yesterday. It was exhausted and had struggled to fish due to the cold and stormy sea conditions.

The seal recovering at the vets, before being released.

The seal was taken to Morris and Plumley vets, in Alnwick, and was checked over, given fluids and re-hydrated.

After being given the all-clear, it was taken to Alnmouth beach this afternoon, where it was released back into the sea by Jane Hardy, a marine mammal medic for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Over the last fortnight, stranded and exhausted marine life on Northumberland beaches has become a common sight, as the animals struggle in the choppy waters and are forced to take refuge on the shore.

Jane, from Alnwick, said: "Stormy seas and the impending repeat of the Beast from the East is continuing to take its toll on juvenile seals and cetaceans along the Northumberland coastline. I have attended a large number of call-outs over the last few weeks - it has been worse than normal."

Jane also issued advice to anyone who spots a seal on land. She said: “Keep a safe distance from resting seals so that they can recover without the stress of human and canine disturbance. If the seal appears sick or injured, or if there’s a stranded porpoise, whale or dolphin, call BDMLR on 01825 765546 or 07787 433412.”

