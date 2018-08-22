WATCH: Poppies take pride of place in Beadnell

Hundreds of home-made poppies are being displayed in St Ebba’s Church in Beadnell as part of the national commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Churchwarden Lynne Angus said: “We decided we would like to commemorate the end of the First World War by asking everybody we could think of to make poppies and, so far, we have got 3,000-plus made by people in the village, visitors to the church and even friends from Canada and Spain.

“It’s really been a huge, huge success and we hope that people will remember everybody who survived, suffered and died in the war.”

The display also commemorates the war efforts of people who were not on the front line, as well as the animals put to work.

“We originally thought we would get around 1,000 poppies and would have one cascade in the church but because we had so many we’ve got cascades from all the windows,” said Lynne.

There are also poppies displayed on the village’s war memorials and seat on the main road.

“We are so grateful for the talent, enthusiasm and skill of the poppy-makers,” added Lynne. “We have had poppies made in wool, lace, silk, felt and paper. We have a huge range in the church.”



Jan Brunt with one of the cascades. Picture by Jane Coltman