WATCH: Alnwick Food Festival

The first day of Alnwick Food Festival was a resounding success with a great turn-out of visitors snapping up the local produce on offer.

It was proving so popular that by the end of Saturday many stalls were running out of produce.

Tucking in - youngsters enjoy a taste of the festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

The beer was also going down well in the town hall where the Round Table were manning the pumps of a variety of ales.

Stall and beer kegs will all be restocked for Sunday where event organisers are hoping for a repeat performance!

Festival chairman Philip Angier said: "We are really pleased with this year's event.

"We're pleased that the weather gods have been so kind but alos because we have managed to get more local producers involved.

Cooking up a treat at Alnwick Food Festival. Picture by Jane Coltman

"About 80 per cent of them are from Northumberland, the Scottish Borders and Tyne and Wear and that is great because it's about celebrating local food.

"Overall we are not complacent but we are really chuffed with what is going on and so pleased that so many people from the town and visitors to the town wanted to come."