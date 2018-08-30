WATCH: A grand day out at Glendale Show

A ‘champion’ day of livestock, horses, culture, crafts and entertainment was enjoyed by all at Glendale Show.

The 126th Glendale Show, held on Bank Holiday Monday, saw thousands of people flock to Wooler to enjoy a rural showcase of competitions, displays and demonstrations.

Glendale Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

This year, a number of new competitions and classes had been introduced and, for the first time, the show was host to The English National North Country Cheviot Show which attracted 140 entries.

Rachael Tait, secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “There was an exceptional turnout of livestock across the 90 sheep classes and 17 cattle classes, and we were so pleased to see the North Country Cheviot classes so well represented. It was also great to have highest number of entries ever seen at Glendale Show in the cattle section.”

The champion of champions, chosen from champions across the donkey, sheep, cattle and equine classes, was awarded to the overall sheep champion, the North Country Cheviot Ewe.

Winner Wille Thompson of W&J Thomson at Hownam Grange, said: “It is absolutely fantastic to receive this award, and of course, it is great to have the English National Cheviot Sheep Show here, today at Glendale, for the first time.”

Alpacas at Glendale Show. Picture by Jane Coltman

The overcall cattle champion was Frazer Cormack of Greenlaw House Duns, for his Limousin Heifer Homebyers Nidi.

“This is the children’s first Limousin and we are absolutely delighted,” he said. “We have had a great day.”

The Sheep Interbreed Championship handed first prize to Willie Thompson of Hownam Grange and gave reserve to J & E Campbell of Rosebrugh.

The Carrs Billington Livestock points competition went to Lilburn Estates Farming Partnership.

The cattle championship went to Frazer Cormack from Greenlaw, Duns, seen with sponsor Liam McLaren from McLaren Engineering and Duncan Davidson. Picture by Jane Coltman

The young handlers class saw Henry Mair Chapman claim first prize.

The industrial and horticultural section once again saw a fantastic number of entries and winners. The most points in the baking section was won by Pam Jobson, with the best entry in the basic baking section given to Mary Laycock, for her Swiss roll.

In the handicraft section, the best exhibition was given to Mavis Clark.

Robert Lockhart was awarded the trophy for the most points in the horticultural classes. The most points in the floral art classes trophy was given to Brenda Affleck.

The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team. Picture by Jane Coltman

Supreme donkey champion was given to John and Lorraine Rae’s miniature donkey, Frontier Legend Diplomat.

Organisers were also delighted to have over 70 more entries than last year in the equine classes.

The second Glendale Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to 93-year-old Tommy Swan, who has been involved in the Glendale Show since 1940.

For 50 years of service to S Shell and Son of Brandon Farm, Terry Lowes was presented with a long-service award.

Other highlights included a tug-of-war between Alnwick and Berwick young farmers and a Sumo suits relay race featuring teams from Alnorthumbria Vets, H&H, NFU Mutual and Ad Gefrin, with the latter winning. The Imps Motorcycle Display Team, a talented group of young riders, also thrilled the crowds