Builders uncovered the device on a site in Churston Gardens, on developer Bellway’s Arcot Manor estate.

Residents were unable to move in and out of their homes after the street was closed by police and bomb disposal experts rushed to the scene.

The device, which was detonated via a controlled explosion, is thought to have been a Navy munition dating from between 1940 and 1960.

Police were called shortly after 11am on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Bellway said: “Following the discovery of an unexploded device on Bellway’s Arcot Manor site in Cramlington, the police and subsequently a military team were called to safely dispose of the device.

“The safety of our residents, staff, contractors and the wider community remains our priority and we have worked with the emergency services to ensure the safety of everyone involved.”

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 11am on Thursday we received a call about a suspected unexploded Second World War device located at an address in Churston Gardens, Cramlington.

“Officers and bomb disposal experts visited the scene.