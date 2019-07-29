Warning issued after rescue of teenage boy who suffered serious injuries in Northumberland waterfall accident
A teenager was left seriously injured after an accident at a Northumberland waterfall.
Emergency services were called last week after reports that a teenage boy had got into trouble at Crammel Linn waterfall near Gilsland.
The 17-year-old had slipped and fallen down the waterfall into the water below but sustained serious injuries after hitting some rocks.
A multi-agency operation was launched but it was Northumberland National Park and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams who were the first on scene.
Due to the difficult terrain and the lack of road access it was their equipment that proved vital during a rescue that took place in scorching heat.
Thankfully they were able to use their brand new Toyota Hilux rescue vehicle to bring vital specialist equipment to aid the evacuation of the teen before he was flown to hospital.
Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, from Northumbria Police, praised the work of mountain rescue and asked the public to remain vigilant about water safety.
He said: “At this time of year we also do a lot of work with the fire and rescue service about water safety as these kind of incidents do sadly happen. We need both young people and adults to listen to our advice and remain vigilant around water.
“We wish and hope the young man makes a full recovery.”
Iain Nixon, one of the Mountain Rescue Team Leaders, added: “This operation was a great display of how we work with emergency services to help those in need. We all want people to enjoy the warm weather and the great outdoors but we encourage people to do so safely and with caution. Check websites like Adventure Smart to make sure you’re well equipped and have the right knowledge before setting off.”
Alun Ross, of the North East Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team, said: “Incidents like this highlight how we closely work with colleagues in other emergency services to deliver patient care. There is a greater risk of drowning for children during the school holidays and in hot weather.”