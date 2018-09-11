Warm welcome from Jack

Visitors to Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre this summer have been by a placement student from Sunderland University.

Jack Cunningham, 20, who is studying for a BA in politics and sociology, is undertaking a research project on visitor satisfaction, the results of which will be used to improve the award-winning facility.

Jack, who will be welcoming visitors until mid-September said: “The Hauxley reserve is in a beautiful part of the world and is an area well worth protecting. I am delighted to be part of the team and have met so many interesting people from all over the world during my time here.”