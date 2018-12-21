Warkworth school celebrates Ofsted report

Staff, governors and pupils at a Northumberland primary school are celebrating after being rated Good in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Warkworth C0E Primary was praised in all areas of the school and both headteacher Laura Ritson and John Hobrough, chairman of governors, said they were thrilled with the judgement.

In a joint statement, they said: “The inspector was extremely positive about our journey over the last year and left us with no doubt in our minds that the leadership, teaching and learning and the behaviour of our pupils was of a high standard across the board. We feel that the report really does highlight everyone’s hard work and the systems we have been putting in place to drive teaching, learning and assessment forward.

“It also captures the importance we’ve placed on the holistic development of each and every child in our care”

The report, produced after an inspection on November 14, said relationships between staff and pupils were heart-warming; teachers encouraged children to have a voice and become involved; and staff responded swiftly and proportionally to any safeguarding concerns.

But Mr Hobrough felt the most important quote from the report came from one of the pupils: “‘The teachers here are like a friend – I trust them. I know my teachers really well and know they will look after me’.