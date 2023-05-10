The grant has helped the charity to purchase Chromebooks to offer basic computer training for people in need within the local community.

IT training will be available to all members of the community, but it will predominantly help elderly hall users who have limited access to the internet and computing devices at home.

Peter Burnham, chair of trustees, Warkworth War Memorial Hall said: “Thanks to Morrisons Foundation we are now able to provide local support for those hesitant to use IT technology as it becomes an increasingly important part of everyday life.

Hall Trustees looking at one of the new Chromebooks. From left to right they are Angela Mein, Peter Burnham, Sandie Saunders, John Lilley, Marion Jones, Tim Gray and Barry Jones.

"This is particularly important for the elderly and for those individuals without internet access at their residence.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee, said: “In a world that is ever moving towards a digital environment, it’s highly important to ensure as many people in the community have access to and the skills to use IT equipment.

"That’s why I’m very proud that the Foundation has been able to offer this support to help older members of the community learn new skills and be internet savvy, which will make a massive difference to their everyday lives.”

Warkworth War Memorial, on Castle Street, is available for hire for recreational, social and fundraising events, as well as wedding receptions and family gatherings.

The charity also hosts regular meeting groups and workshops covering a variety of topics including; arts and crafts, dance fitness, drama groups and a film club, among others. For more information please visit wwmh.uk or call 07803 204436.