Warkworth parking to be opened up for discussion

A special meeting is to be held next month to discuss parking issues in Warkworth.

It has been arranged following a meeting between parish council chairman Sally Black and English Heritage’s representative at Warkworth Castle.

The main topic had been to discuss English Heritage’s future plans for the castle.

These included the implementation of a new national parking policy, which meant that anyone could park in English Heritage car parks, and the development of a new shop/office/staff facility/coffee shop.

It was revealed that the possible site for such a building was where the public toilets currently are, and public consultation would be carried out in due course.

It emerged that English Heritage is keen to look, with the parish council, at the development of parking in the village.

Members felt this could be an opportunity to look properly with English Heritage and Northumberland Estates at the whole issue of parking in the village.

It was agreed that an additional parish council meeting be arranged for Thursday, January 24, at 6.30pm to examine the opportunities in more detail.

The next parish council meeting will be held on Thursday, January 3, at 6.30pm in the British Legion Room of the War Memorial Hall, Castle Street, Warkworth.