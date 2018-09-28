Warkworth parking proposals go out for consultation

A public consultation has started over new parking restrictions in the middle of Warkworth, in a bid to tackle congestion, inconsiderate parking and high demand for spaces.

The scheme consists of a number of elements, including residents’ permits and short-stay parking for non-residents within the village centre.

A view of Warkworth'Picture Jane Coltman

This would allow residents who live within the proximity of the village centre to park all day without a time limit, but ensures that visitors can only park between 8am and 6pm for three hours (no return within four hours).

It is also proposed to have three bays with an 8am to 6pm, 30 minutes, no return within two hours restriction to allow for quick access for grocery shopping. In addition to the residents’ parking scheme and time-limited parking, it is proposed that seasonal double-yellow lines are made enforceable throughout the year and the disabled Blue Badge holders bays and the motorcycle bays are made enforceable.

If approved, the scheme would be introduced for a trial period of 12 months as an Experimental Order.

Each household within the designated area would be able to apply for a maximum of two permits, one allocated against a specific vehicle registration and the second ‘visitor’ permit could be used by any vehicle, including family and friends when visiting.

The residents’ parking restrictions would be enforceable at all times, so anyone person parking for longer than the three-hour maximum stay would need to display a permit. Normally, there is a £15 administration charge per permit per year, however, as this restriction is being introduced as a 12-month trial, there will be no charge during the trial period.

An exhibition of the proposals was held in the village last week, but there is still time to comment before the Thursday, October 11, deadline.

To view the documents, visit tinyurl.com/yd5ayegg and email any comments to HighwaysProgramme@northumberland.gov.uk

○ Warkworth Parish Council has reiterated its concerns regarding the amount of parking on The Stanners.

Members said that vehicles were parking on the picnic area, even when there was space in the designated spaces and there were concerns about pedestrian safety at busy times.

Coun Jeff Watson said that he had made an informal inquiry regarding the cost of some improvement works to restrict vehicular access to the riverside – including the strategic placing of wooden posts between the trees and benches and the extension of the grasscell parking area.

Members agreed that action was needed to help tackle the issue and while it was noted that such measures would reduce the number of overall spaces by around 10, it was felt that this was justifiable in the circumstances.

A plan of where the posts would be located will be drawn up and that work to extend the grasscell area will be postponed until after the church wall work was completed.

○ The parish council has said that The Stanners and Dial Place are not appropriate places for large vehicles, such as camper vans and motorhomes, to park and such vehicles should use the Beach Road car park, but not for parking overnight.

Members felt that ‘no overnight parking’ signs might help the situation and the clerk will seek advice from the county council regarding facilities for overnight stays.