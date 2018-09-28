Warkworth Parish Council round-up

Several trees have to be felled as part of the St Lawrence’s Churchyard Walls Project, expert advice suggested.

At their September meeting, members of Warkworth Parish Council acknowledged that this would be of concern to many people in the village, but accepted that it was unavoidable, especially as one tree in particular needs to be removed in the interests of public safety.

The road/footpath has been closed temporarily for the felling, which has now started.

○ A resident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety on the A1068 road to Birling and requested that a footpath be provided.

Members were sympathetic to the concerns and the request, but noted that there was nothing the parish council could do other than pass the request on to the county council and advise that signs would be erected on the approach to Warkworth from the north, following a request from Coun Jeff Watson.

○ Coun John Lilley said that an old table in the corner of the playing field was in a poor state of repair and should be scrapped. He added that the path down the back of Morwick Road was now very overgrown and a depression in the road needed repair.

○ Coun Helen Wilson said that she had received a complaint about the amount of weeds on Castle Street. She added that the fence behind the car park at the bottom of Brewery Lane needed repair.

○ Coun Ronnie Gibson said that a couple of play-park fence posts were rotten, but he could replace these.

○ Coun Watson said that the lack of adoption of lights and highways in new estates was an issue which he would raise with Northumberland County Council.

○ Warkworth’s Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday, November 23.