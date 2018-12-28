Warkworth Parish Council news round-up

Retrospective applications seeking permission for signs and flags advertising Cussins’ housing development at Guilden Place, Warkworth, have met with objections from the parish council.

Two residents from Montagu Avenue also raised concerns that the sign at the site off Morwick Road had resulted in increased traffic as delivery drivers were mistakenly believing that they could access Guilden Place through it.

Budget proposals: Proposed budget allocations for 2019/20 include £7,000 for a programme of wall repairs and maintenance to the churchyard walls at St Lawrence’s Church, Warkworth.

It is also planned to allocate £17,000 for a heritage lighting project and to increase the grass cutting budget to £9,000.

Resurfacing planned: County councillor Jeff Watson reported that Dial Place resurfacing should be co-ordinated with the new road markings early next year.

He also hoped to have Warkworth Avenue and its footpath resurfaced.