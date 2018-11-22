Warkworth features in BBC villages documentary

A new BBC documentary features Warkworth as the traditional English village recognised across the globe.

In Pubs, Ponds and Power: The Story of the Village, archaeologist Ben Robinson visits the village to examine the treasured myths behind the scenes of warm beer in the pub garden and cricket on the green.

Ben argues that Warkworth, like many of the oldest villages in the country, was born of terror, oppression and foreign invasion by the Normans after 1066. Ben sets out how the typical layout and some key features of a traditional English village were originally created by the Normans to enforce conquest and control.

Ben explores how the hidden history of the quintessential sleepy rural idyll suggests the real origins of the English village owes a lot to the French.

Pubs, Ponds and Power airs on BBC One in the North East and Cumbria on Monday, November 26, at 7.30pm, and on BBC iPlayer.