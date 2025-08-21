A historic site and nature haven in Northumberland is welcoming more visitors this summer, thanks to significant upgrades to its accessibility.

Walltown Country Park, set within Northumberland National Park and tracing the line of Hadrian’s Wall, is open to the public following a series of upgrades to enhance access to the site thanks to funding from the North East Combined Authority.

This summer, it welcomes visitors with an upgraded car park, newly installed electric vehicle charging stations, accessible picnic tables and benches, and 1.6km of enhanced, accessible footpaths suitable for a wider range of users.

Walltown also offers new on-site equipment such as a tramper, an all-terrain mobility scooter, a new cycle hub, electric bike charger and repair kit, and a balance bike library, including bikes and helmets for younger visitors will open this autumn.

Karen Daglish, officer for North East Combined Authority, Miranda Higgs, Activity Supervisor for Day Services at Natural Ability, Natural Ability attendees, Cllr John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, Tony Gates, Chief Executive Officer, Northumberland National Park Authority.

Tony Gates, chief executive, Northumberland National Park Authority said: “Making Walltown Country Park more accessible is about far more than improving infrastructure, it’s about opening opportunities for everyone to connect with nature, heritage, and the outdoors.”

These improvements are thanks to funding from the Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP), through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority (NECA) as the lead authority.

Cllr John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: "This is a beautiful and dramatic part of our county which attracts thousands of visitors each year, boosting the local economy.

"Ensuring places can be accessible to visitors wherever possible makes them more attractive and opens up so many more opportunities for people.”