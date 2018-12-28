Walkers step out in memory of Cassie

A memory walk is being held to remember Cassie Hayes, who was killed earlier this year at the travel agency where she worked.

Cassie, 28, from Alnwick, died after being attacked in front of customers and colleagues at the TUI branch in Southport.

Now her family and friends are planning a six-mile memory walk on January 5, to remember the former Duchess’s Community High School student.

Money raised from the walk will go to Victim Support, ABTA Lifeline and TUI.

Sponsor forms are available now at the Shepherds Rest, The George and Blue Bell pubs in Alnwick, along with donation buckets.

The walk starts from the Shepherds Rest at noon.

People are being asked to wear a touch of yellow, Cassie’s favourite colour, and take along a yellow balloon for a balloon release before the memory walk gets under way.

The walk will be followed by refreshments at the Shepherds Rest.