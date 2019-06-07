WALK: Record total was raised

On behalf of the Alnwick committee of the NSPCC, I would like to thank all those who came to the Bluebell Walk at Ratcheugh Crag on May 19 and helped to make it such a success.

Your generosity was exceptional and the amount raised was an all-time record for us at just under £2,750, including gift aid. We also achieved a record attendance, with some 800 visitors.

Our schools service visits thousands of children across Northumberland every year, giving them the tools to keep themselves safe from harm. Without the hard work of volunteers like the Alnwick committee and the generosity of supporters like those attending the walk, keeping these services going would not be possible.

Our thanks go to the Duke of Northumberland and Northumberland Estates, who not only gave permission for the walk, but also allowed visitors a rare chance to go inside the Observatory. This is a unique and fascinating building and the views spectacular. Without them, this event would not be possible.

A big thank-you goes to all the non-committee members who generously contributed cakes, scones and other homemade goodies and helped to make the event a success.

Thanks to Joan for use of her tap, and to the Northumberland Gazette, which was amazing in helping to publicise the event.

We were rewarded with lovely weather, the bluebells performed amazingly and a fabulous time was had by all.

For anyone who missed out, this is an annual event and we look forward to welcoming you along next year. Check out our Facebook page, NSPCC Bluebell Walk, nearer the time for the exact date, which will be towards the end of May 2020.

Caroline Chrisp,

Chairman of the Alnwick Committee NSPCC