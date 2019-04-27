WALK: Raise funds for older people

I am writing to you and your readers to let you know about a new fund-raising challenge for people who love walking amidst stunning scenery.

Independent Age, the older people’s charity, has launched the Hike Together initiative to help support more older people.

And we would love for your readers to sign up and take part in the event.

The challenge will take the form of a one or two-day hike in the Cotswolds, taking place over the weekend of Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7.

Adults of all ages will have the opportunity to hike up to 20 miles over two days.

Participants will be able to focus on enjoying the surrounding countryside and socialising as they won’t need to carry any of their own equipment.

This makes it the perfect activity for those who enjoy walking, but don’t regularly hike long distances.

In the evening, there will be more opportunities for spending time together with fellow hikers at a luxury campsite, with drinks, food and music all included.

Independent Age is an older people’s charity that provides regular friendly contact, a strong campaigning voice and free, impartial advice on the issues that matter to older people – care and support, money and benefits, health and mobility.

The money raised from Hike Together will go towards our advice and friendship services.

And it will also help us to speak up for those who are lonely, vulnerable or in need of help.

Participants really will be making a big difference to the lives of older people.

To find out more about Independent Age’s Hike Together, or to sign up, visit independentage.org/HikeTogether

Anna McCaughley,

Head of Event Fund-raising, Independent Age