The retailer, which opened in Manor Walks Shopping Centre on August 18, has a deposit point in store where anyone can safely dispose of vaping devices and e-cigarettes, as part of a partnership with WasteCare

The devices contain lithium and plastic, which can cause environmental damage if littered.

VPZ director Doug Mutter said: “We strongly believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the benefits of using reusable and more sustainable products.

Doug Mutter with the store's recycling deposit point. (Photo by VPZ)

“VPZ are proud to open our doors in Cramlington, creating local jobs, helping to make stop smoking services more accessible in the area, and giving smokers the support they need to quit.”

VPZ also offers a one-to-one service advising customers how to quit smoking. The firm claims to have helped 700,000 people quit smoking since it was founded in 2012.

This is the Edinburgh-based retailer’s 156th store.

Doug said: “Vaping is the most effective way to quit smoking and our consumer intelligence tells us that the majority of customers prefer being in store, where they can access a personalised service and get the right guidance and advice from our staff that cannot be accessed elsewhere.

VPZ in Manor Walks Shopping Centre in Cramlington. (Photo by VPZ)

