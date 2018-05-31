Volunteers wanted for an active initiative

With national Volunteers’ Week starting tomorrow, Talking Matters Northumberland is highlighting its Being Active Matters project.

This is being funded by Sport England and Northumberland County Council, with the aim of enabling people with mental considerations to become more physically active with the support and encouragement of a ‘buddy’.

The initiative matches volunteers who have a particular sport or physical activity they enjoy with someone who has mental health difficulties and wishes to become more physically active.

Karen Renner, volunteer co-ordinator for the project in north Northumberland, said: “Training will be provided and you can volunteer for as many hours as you wish.”

For more details about the initiative, call Talking Matters on 0300 3030700 or email KRenner@tmnorthumberland.org.uk