A Coast Care clean-up of Beadnell beach attracted a good turnout of volunteers.

She said it was particularly disappointing to find so many empty beer cans and bottles in the dunes just below the caravan park.

She said: “Thank goodness there are so many good souls that cleared up. A dog/child/wildlife might have had a nasty cut on the broken glass.”

Coast Care is organising a beach clean at Seaton Point on Monday, from 10am to noon.