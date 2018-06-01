Volunteers help to push the boat out

More than 100 people took to the water at Alnmouth over the weekend.

They enjoyed a free boating experience, thanks to the volunteers of the River Aln Boat Club and their Push The Boat Out event.

Four sailing boats, the Alnmouth Community Rowing skiff and a canoe were available for boating around the Aln estuary.

It was aimed at first-timers and lapsed boaters.

A host of ages, ranging from babes in arms to grandparents, took advantage of the offer.

Some people even swapped boats for a variety of experiences.

This is only the second year the Push The Boat Out event has run and the numbers were an increase over last year. It also raised £63 for Boulmer lifeboat.