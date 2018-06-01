Volunteers help to push the boat out

Push The Boat Out at Alnmouth. Picture by Terry Collinson
More than 100 people took to the water at Alnmouth over the weekend.

They enjoyed a free boating experience, thanks to the volunteers of the River Aln Boat Club and their Push The Boat Out event.

Four sailing boats, the Alnmouth Community Rowing skiff and a canoe were available for boating around the Aln estuary.

It was aimed at first-timers and lapsed boaters.

A host of ages, ranging from babes in arms to grandparents, took advantage of the offer.

Some people even swapped boats for a variety of experiences.

This is only the second year the Push The Boat Out event has run and the numbers were an increase over last year. It also raised £63 for Boulmer lifeboat.