Volunteers help to keep Alnwick tidy

A group of volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints picked up 74kg of litter in Alnwick.

The tidy up, on January 13, took place around St James Park, focusing on areas such as Wagonway Road, Weavers Way and Willowburn Avenue.

Christore’s shop gave some sweets to the younger volunteers.

The organisers of the litter pick, Elder Sicardi and Elder Tsosie, are two young missionaries from Italy and America, here to volunteer their time to help the people of the community, from physical and material needs to spiritual.

The next litter pick is on Saturday, February 17, at 11am on Wagonway Road by Barter Books. All welcome. For details, see the Facebook event page, Alnwick Litter Pick – February 17th (volunteering) 2/5.