Volunteers are needed to help out at hospice charity shops

Wear & Care, the charity shops of HospiceCare North Northumberland, are looking to recruit additional shop volunteers to join their existing teams at Wooler and Berwick.

Liz Robinson, who has volunteered for the past two years, said: “The Wear & Care shop is pleasant and it’s a great atmosphere. I work with lovely colleagues and I love meeting the customers. It’s fun getting to know the regulars who become friends.

“The work gives me a lift and a laugh, it is interesting and varied and I look forward to being here for many more years. I especially like the fact it is a local charity for local people.”

If you are interested in volunteering for one or both of the HospiceCare charity shops at Wooler or Berwick, you can either pop into the shops to pick up a volunteer application form or call the shop manager, Joyce Fairbairn, on 01668 281114 for an informal chat.