Vital service aims to stop feelings of loneliness

Members of the RAF community who are facing loneliness or isolation are urged to join the RAF Association’s befriending service.

Research shows that issues with isolation are likely to affect some 170,000 RAF veterans, with 85,000 of them coping specifically with feelings of loneliness.

Feelings of isolation and loneliness can affect people of all ages and the befriending service, which runs across the UK, pairs volunteers with members of the RAF family in need of company.

The service offers companionship and provides the chance for members of the RAF family and volunteers to forge enjoyable new friendships based on shared interests.

If you, or someone you know could benefit from being befriended, call 0800 018 2361 or visit rafa.org.uk/talk