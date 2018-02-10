Virtual reality brings lessons to life

Children at Seahouses Primary school enjoyed a mobile planetarium this half-term.

It gave the pupils the opportunity to learn all about space and explore the likes of galaxies, constellations and black holes. They found it very exciting and thought-provoking.

Meanwhile, after attending an ICT conference, the staff were determined to take Seahouses into the 21st century and this week, the pupils were so excited at the arrival of their virtual-reality headsets (VRs). Headteacher Vickie Allen said: “The children love the VRs. For pupils, this is by far the most engaging and enjoyable way to learn. It is important for them to engage with this technology as it will form such a big part of their future.”

Google Expeditions is a new product which immerses pupils in experiences that bring abstract concepts to life giving pupils a deeper understanding of the world beyond the classroom. The children have already explored space, under the ocean, stood on top of the Empire State Building, stood inside a volcano and taken a journey inside the human body.

The school has thanked the community for its generosity to help raise money towards the cost.