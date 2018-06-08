Vintage motorbikes will be a fine sight

The Bamburgh Run, an annual event in which around 55 veteran and vintage motorcycles take an 80-mile round trip through the Northumbrian countryside, takes place on Sunday.

Starting in Etal village on the Ford and Etal Estates, the bikes and their riders will assemble on the street from around 9.30am, creating a most spectacular sight and sound.

Visitors are welcome to come along and chat with the owners before they are waved off from 10.30am, and returning between 1.30pm and 3pm. Part of the route passes along the road between Seahouses and Bamburgh Castle.

The average age of the bikes is from around 1928, with the oldest dating back to 1912 and the most recent to 1947.

The event is organised by the Ashington-based Reivers Section of the national Vintage Motor Cycle Club, together with the Marston Sunbeam Club and Register.