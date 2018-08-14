Vintage fund-raiser for Daft as a Brush

The North Coast 500 is one of the country’s most famous motorcycling rides, a must-do for bikers all over Europe.

But perhaps the last machines you would imagine suitable for the challenge would be 40 year-old Honda Scooters, especially with less than eight horse-power.

Nevertheless, Paul King talked his friends, Daniel Laurie and Michael Perry, from Northumberland, into taking up the dare to raise funds for Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care and to support founder Brian Burnie as he takes on his epic 7,000 walk around Great Britain and Ireland.

The hardy riders have raised around £2,000 for the cause.