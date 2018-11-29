Villages sparkle as the lights are switched on

Fairy lights and fireworks were the order of the day when villages switched on their festive lights.

In Rothbury, huge crowds turned out on Saturday to join a lantern parade from St Agnes Church.

They were met along the way by members of Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, who played them into the centre of the village for carol signing and the switch-on, performed by eight-year-old Gabriel Thompson-Glen.

Fireworks lit up the sky before local schools laid on some festive entertainment in All Saints Church.

Warkworth is also in sparkling form for the festive season after the village lights were switched on at a celebration on Friday. Santa was there, courtesy of Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club.