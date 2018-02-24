Village venue earns Warm Hub status

Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre has been officially designated a Warm Hub.

The Warm Hub project aims to support people, especially vulnerable and fuel-poor residents, living across rural Northumberland.

Warm Hubs are places within the local community where people can be assured of finding a safe, warm and friendly environment in which to enjoy a healthy, good-value meal in the company of other people.

Christine Nicholls, of Community Action Northumberland (CAN), presented a Warm Hub Certificate to centre trustee Fiona Nelson Van Loon at a recent Winter Warmer lunch, which was attended by more than 25 residents.

Fiona thanked CAN and all the volunteers from the Longhoughton community who have made this possible. She also thanked the Duke of Northumberland’s Charitable Trust, Northumbria Police and local businesses for providing funding to purchase additional equipment to help develop the lunch events into a more permanent fixture.

Dates have been fixed for lunches each month through to June, with the next one being held on Wednesday from noon. This will be followed by an evening bingo session next Thursday.