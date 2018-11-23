Village maps installed

Three village maps have been installed by Belford Parish Council, one in the Market Place, one on the path from the South Meadows Caravan Park and one at the north end.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson funded the design from his small scheme money while the parish council paid for the materials and installation.

“There are a lot of facilities, shops and places to eat in Belford but the village is quite spaced out and often people don’t realise,” said Coun Renner-Thompson. “These maps will help visitors find their way around and let them know just what we have to offer.

“I was hearing from the coffee shop, for example, that cyclists doing the Coast and Castles route who came into the village were impressed with the offering but were saying that most of them didn’t know there was a place for them to stop and rest in Belford. “Now with a village map on the cycle route I’m confident more will venture into Belford and spend their money.”

The design was done by Belford woman and creative consultant Jodi Larder (nee Mudd), who also did the design work for the Belford Arts Festival.

The signs were made and installed by Lee Marshall at North East Engraving and Signs Ltd in Berwick.