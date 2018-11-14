VIDEO: The poignant words of a Northumberland war poet created a timely tribute on the anniversary of the Armistice

Writer Ira Lightman read the words of Northumberland war poet W W Gibson at the Remembrance Sunday evening ceremony at The Alnwick Garden

Wilfrid Wilson Gibson (1878-1962), was born in Hexham,1878. He was known as a leading Georgian poet and had served as a private in the infantry on the Western Front.

The Remembrance event at The Alnwick Garden on Sunday evening.

Ira Lightman, a local poet, read out Gibson’s moving poem Bacchanal at the Alnwick Garden event which raised funds for SSAFA and the RBL.

Among those attending the event were the Combined Cadet Force, Mark Tanner the Bishop of Berwick and Chairman of Garden Trustees Jonathan Blackie.

A bugler played the Last Post and at the end of the evening a brazier was lit at the top of the Grand Cascade.

The Remembrance event at The Alnwick Garden on Sunday evening.

The Remembrance event at The Alnwick Garden on Sunday evening. Pictures by Jane Coltman