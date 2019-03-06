VIDEO: St Michael's take the honours in this year's Shrovetide football match.

The hard-fought game between the two parishes of the town drew in the crowds at the pastures by Alnwick Castle.

See tomorrow's Gazette for a match report and a great selection of pictures from the game.

The procession from the castle down to the pastures. Pictures by Jane Coltman

Action from the match.

