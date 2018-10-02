VIDEO: Princess Anne presents charity with top award

During a visit to the North East on Monday, The Princess Royal presented Victims First Northumbria with the Restorative Service Quality Mark Award.

The charity puts victims of crime at the heart of its service, ensuring they are given help and support to cope and recover from the difficult experience they have faced.

Princess Anne is greeted by the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird, at the start of her Victims First Northumbria visit. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Princess Anne, patron of the Restorative Justice Council, spoke to staff about their work and the crucial services provided.

Victims First Northumbria chief executive, Ruth Parker, said: “It was such an achievement in the first place to be one of the first victim services in the country to receive this award, which recognises the quality of our work.

“For The Princess Royal to make a special visit to the area to present this has allowed us to showcase our outstanding work and explain how this can change the recovery of victims of crime.”

The occasion was marked with a plaque to commemorate the Royal visit and also in attendance were Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird, Northumbria Police’s Assistant Chief Constable, Rachel Bacon, and Lord-Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, Mrs Susan M. Winfield, along with many other esteemed guests.

Dame Vera said: "This is a fantastic representation of the diligent work carried out by Victims First Northumbria.

"The staff fully deserves this recognition and I am honoured to have The Princess Royal here to present it."

The video shows Princess Anne being greeted at the start of her Victims First Northumbria visit.