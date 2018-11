Sparkle, Santa and singing....the switch-on of Morpeth's Christmas Lights delighted the crowds who gathered to watch the festive fun.

The seasonal spirit was in full flow as Morpeth celebrated the switch-on of the town's Christmas Lights on Saturday. Santa and friends made an appearance along with Ellington Colliery Band, Morpeth All Saints Choir and the Voice of The Town Choir. See Thursday's Morpeth Herald for a full round-up of all the Yuletide fun.