VIDEO: Fund-raiser Brian Burnie in Northumberland as part of 7,000-mile walk

A fund-raiser who is trekking 7,000 miles around the coast was in Seahouses this morning, where he was joined along part of the route by schoolchildren.

Brian Burnie, founder of Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, is taking on the hike to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.

Brian Burnie (back row, centre), in Seahouses this morning, with pupils and staff from Ellingham school and Daft as a Brush colleagues.

The walk will take him around the coastal path of Great Britain and Ireland and take more than two years to complete. He will be joined by colleagues along the way and they are sleeping on a converted double-decker bus for the duration of the challenge.

The 73-year-old started the walk in Newcastle last Monday and he was delighted to be in Seahouses today, where he was greeted by pupils from Ellingham C of E Primary School.

Brian set up the charity after selling Doxford Hall. You can make a donation to Gosforth-based Daft as a Brush by clicking here.