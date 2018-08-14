VIDEO: French duck caught on the causeway!

Quack, a canny canard from Paris, found himself unable to fulfill his ambition to visit Holy Island today as the tide proved to be too strong for him.

The incoming tide which cuts off the holy island of Lindisfarne is a magnet for many tourists and among todays sightseers was a cute little duck called Quack who had travelled all the way from Paris to see the spectacle.

Quack and his pal Florence at the causeway to Holy Island. Picture by Jane Coltman

Quack and his pal Florence Roussel had the sense to check out the tide times and they realised that there was no way they would be able to cross over to the island on their way to Scotland,as they arrived at the causeway at high tide.

Not to be deterred, Quack had a little paddle as the incoming tide lapped around his bright yellow feathers, but wisely decided to save the adventure of crossing the causeway until another day.....

His verdict on Northumberland....'C'est magnifique!