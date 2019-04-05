VIDEO: Exhibition reveals the secrets of Lindisfarne Castle

Untold stories of Lindisfarne Castle, some of them uncovered during the recent restoration project, feature in a new exhibition.

Now you see me opened this week and runs until November 3.

House steward Nick Lewis and visitor experience manager Hannah Douthwaite-Teasdale with some of the exhibits. Picture by Jane Coltman

It includes previously unseen plans of what the castle looked like before the Arts and Crafts architect Sir Edwin Lutyens had his way, untold stories from the islanders that capture childhood memories and stories of its visitors over the years - from royalty to poets.

House steward Nick Lewis said: "Lindisfarne Castle has a much longer and richer history than has traditionally been told.

"We've uncovered some exciting discoveries that means there's so much more to tell about this castle (that's not really a castle).

"This exhibition allows us to tell some of those stories for the first time."