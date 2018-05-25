VIDEO: Decline in Puffin numbers on the Farnes

Hear one of the islands rangers voice her concerns over the fall in Puffin numbers on the islands, according to figures revealed in the National Trust's five-yearly count.
Harriet Reid is one of the team of rangers on the Farne Islands who have been monitoring the Puffin numbers on the world-famous Farne Islands.
Here she voices her concerns for the future of the popular seabird. Further information about the results of the puffin count can be found here: https://www.northumberlandgazette.co.uk/news/alarming-dive-in-farnes-puffin-numbers-1-9177944