VIDEO: Antiques Roadshow expert asks Graham to make special replica Roman bowl

When an art and antiques expert needed a replica of a Roman bowl made following a major find in his back garden, a Rothbury resident was the man for the job.

BBC Antiques Roadshow specialist and broadcaster Marc Allum hoped to uncover a few items of significance when he and others did a dig at his home in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Marc Allum, left, and Graham Taylor piece together the Samian ware property in advance of a replica being made. Picture by Jane Coltman

But instead, he found the remains of a Roman site complete with various pieces of pottery.

This included pieces of a Samian ware bowl, with images of a gladiator chasing various animals, such as a lion.

It will be restored, but Mr Allum wanted to get a replica made and so he got in touch with ancient pottery technology specialist Graham Taylor.

The work will be carried out by Mr Taylor – who runs the Potted History business in Gregory Court, Rothbury – over the next few months. Mr Allum recently brought along the pieces to show him.

Graham Taylor at his potters wheel he will be making a replica Roman bowl for Marc Allum over the next few months. Picture by Jane Coltman

“I’m going to look at all the details on it, recreate the whole process by which it was made and end up with a replica Roman bowl to bring it back to life in a way it hasn’t for 2,000 years,” he said.

“Marc sent me a direct message on Twitter to ask if I could do the work and it’s a great honour that he wanted me to make the replica bowl.

“We found some interesting aspects of Roman pottery among the pieces.”

As well as making replicas for museums and other clients, Potted History offers demonstrations, workshops and reconstructions and Mr Taylor specialises in prehistoric, Roman, Anglo-Saxon, medieval and post medieval pottery of Britain and Ireland.

Marc Allum with a piece of the Samian ware pottery that was dug up in his back garden in Chippenham, Wiltshire. Picture by Jane Coltman

Mr Allum said: “This (bowl) is going to be restored properly, but the fact is that I wanted to get a replica made and there’s only one man who could do that really, really well and that’s Graham.

“I’ve come all the way up here to show him the pieces and so he can measure them, and it’s been a really interesting experience.”

For more information about what Potted History has to offer, call 01669 621238 or go to www.pottedhistory.co.uk