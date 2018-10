This is smashing.

It's the new starters at Amble First School singing a song.

Pupils at Amble First School. Picture by Jane Coltman

For more Jane Coltman pictures of the new intake at the school, take a look at today's Northumberland Gazette.

Copies of the photos can be ordered here.

Click on the Buy a Photo link on our home page and enter Amble in the search box.

New starters in the reception class at Amble First School, with Barbara Mallaburn and Sharon Donaldson. Picture by Jane Coltman

The nursery at Amble First School, with Ruth Turner, Sally hardy and Anna Ramsay. Picture by Jane Coltman