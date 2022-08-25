Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teegan Waters, 20, died in a car accident on the A189.

Miss Waters was a passenger in a car which was involved in a one-vehicle crash at around 3.40am on Sunday, close to The Three Horseshoes pub in Horton, Blyth.

Emergency services attended but despite their best efforts, paramedics were unable to save Teegan and she passed away at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Meanwhile, two further passengers also involved in the collision are still recovering from serious injuries.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a 999 call at 3.45am on Sunday morning to reports of a serious road traffic incident on the A189 Spine Road in Blyth.

"We sent two Hazardous Area Response Teams, two emergency ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

“Two patients were taken to Cramlington hospital and one was taken to the RVI."

The road between the Blyth branch of Asda and the Three Horseshoes roundabout remained closed for most of Sunday.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of the force’s Motor Patrols team, is leading the investigation into the crash.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are first and foremost with Teegan’s family and friends.

“Northumbria Police will continue to support them and remain committed to establishing the full circumstances of what happened on the morning of August 21.

“Those closest to Teegan are experiencing unimaginable grief and we ask that their privacy is respected as they attempt to try and come to terms with their tragic loss.”

He added: “Enquiries remain ongoing and we are still keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and may have witnessed it or the moments leading up to it. We are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what has happened.”