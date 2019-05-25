Vets show pedal power for charity challenge

A team of staff, including vets, nurses, receptionists and support staff from Alnorthumbria Vets, are aiming to raise as much money as possible for two fantastic charities by cycling over 180km (approximately 114 miles) around all eight branches over the August bank holiday weekend.

To some this may not sound like a huge challenge over three days, however the majority of the team have no cycling experience at all, and four have had to buy a bike – huge thanks to Adam at the Bike Shop, Alnwick, for all the support. With only three months to train and not very much spare time, it will be no easy feat.

The scenic route has been carefully planned by Ted Liddle, a walking and cycle tourism specialist (tedliddle.uk). It will start and end in Wooler and travel via Rothbury, Ponteland, Morpeth, Ashington, Amble, Alnwick and Seahouses.

There has only been one team training ride of 16.5 miles so far, which included a 90-minute break with a large brunch, cake and two coffees, so the next three months are going to have to step up a gear if we intend to finish on time.

We are fund-raising for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which provides help and support to those in the agricultural sector who fall on hard times. We are also raising money for Street Vet, which provides free veterinary care to the companions of homeless people across the UK.

To donate, please visit the donation pages at goldengiving.com/fundraising/tourdalnorthumbria for Street Vet, and justgiving.com/fundraising/tourdalnorthumbria to donate to RABI.

If you see our team on their journey over the August bank holiday weekend, make sure you give them a wave and some kind words of encouragement to help them along their way.