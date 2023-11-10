Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TRI Services Berwick District, hosted by Berwick Branch Fusiliers Association, held a race night in the Drill Hall, Ravensdowne, to raise funds for the veterans and decided to give just over half to BARK.

Jools McCabe, secretary of the veterans association, helped organise the event and with fellow committee members recently presented a cheque for £850 to BARK chairman Graeme Reavley. A total of £1,650 was raised.