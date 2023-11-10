Veterans raise money for Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels
Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) has been given a boost in its bid to build a much-needed extension.
By Julie McCabeContributor
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The TRI Services Berwick District, hosted by Berwick Branch Fusiliers Association, held a race night in the Drill Hall, Ravensdowne, to raise funds for the veterans and decided to give just over half to BARK.
Jools McCabe, secretary of the veterans association, helped organise the event and with fellow committee members recently presented a cheque for £850 to BARK chairman Graeme Reavley. A total of £1,650 was raised.
BARK recently received planning permission for its proposed extension on the Ramparts Business Park.