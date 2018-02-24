Very busy January for Shilbottle students

The new year at Shilbottle Primary brought new after-school activities, football matches, beach trips, word millionaires, Skillforce and conversations with real scientists in Antarctica.

January also saw Sally Bryson appointed as the new manager at the on-site, outstanding-rated Friendly Frogs Pre-School, for children aged two to four.

The rugby session at Shilbottle Primary School.

After-school clubs this term include karate, coding, rugby and street dance.

Eight pupils represented Shilbottle Primary in the U11 Premier League Schools Tournament organised by Newcastle Football Foundation.

They played eight games with five wins and five clean sheets, but by far their best performance was in the final against Bede Academy, who had beaten Shilbottle twice in the group stage. They were narrowly beaten 2–0 by the Blyth team.

The Reception class went to Beach School twice with Mudlarks and had a fantastic time learning about tides, building dens, creating sand whales and exploring at Alnmouth beach.

They followed this up with another brilliant day of fun, friendship and learning at Foxton beach, where they learnt about fossils and different types of rocks.

Three pupils achieved the status of word millionaires, with one becoming a word multi-millionaire. This means that since September these individual pupils have read a phenomenal amount of words. As a school, pupils have read 23,056,415 words between them so far this school year.

Finally, with the help of the British Antarctic Survey, Year 4 have been researching the region of Antarctica. The learning culminated with a half-hour chat with Laura, a leading female scientist, and her team, based in Antarctica.

If you would like further information about Shilbottle Primary, contact the school office on 01665 575285 or admin@shilbottle.northumberland.sch.uk