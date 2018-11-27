Vehicle thefts in rural Northumberland are investigated

Police investigating two vehicle thefts in Northumberland are appealing for information from the public.

Both thefts were reported on Saturday November 24 and involved Landrovers being taken from the owner’s homes overnight.

The first theft was reported to police at around 7.20am, from Old Bewick, north of Alnwick and the second around 1.20pm, from Pennystane Lane in Rothbury.

Both vehicles have been recovered by officers, one near Crag End Junction and one from Scoresby Close in Sunderland however, the one located near Cragg End had been found badly burned and damaged.

Acting Inspector Joseph Rutherford and his team are carrying out active lines of enquiries and are asking for the public’s help.

Acting Inspector Rutherford said: “We ask anyone with information or dashcam footage showing the vehicles travelling to contact officers. The smallest detail could help so please get in touch.

“We are examining the vehicles recovered, the scenes of their recovery and the routes to and from those locations. We’re also keeping an open mind as to whether the incidents may be linked.

“We also remind the public to be vigilant and ensure all vehicles are locked and secured and all valuables removed from parked cars, especially in remote locations.”

Anyone who can help should get in touch via 101 and quote reference number 244 24/11/18 and 264 24/11/18 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.