Variety is the spice of life in pic parade

Variety is the spice of life and we’ve got a real mixed bag in our pic parade this week.

A heron, snowdrops and sandy beaches all made our Facebook friends’ top four.

SECOND: Bamburgh Castle and beach by Ellen Jackson.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland. Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which got the most likes the previous week.

Top of the shots was a lovely shot of a heron on the River Tweed by Darren Chapman, which attracted 187 likes.

In second was a cracker of Bamburgh Castle and the beach by Ellen Jackson, which got 161 likes.

Third place went to a beautiful scene of sunlight through the trees on the snowdrop walk at Howick Hall, from David and Sheila Marlow, liked 140 times.

THIRD: The snowdrop walk at Howick Hall by David and Sheila Marlow.

Our fourth most popular picture was a view of the tank traps snaking away into the distance on Warkworth beach by Sarah Parkinson, with 116 likes.

Post your photographs at facebook.com/nlandgazette and like your favourites.